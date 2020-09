—

In this clip, Sada Baby declined to comment on his supposed beef with 42 Dugg. He spoke about working wit Big Sean on “Monday Night Cypher” and praised his fellow Detroiter for his spirit and work ethic. Sada Baby also reacted to Tekashi 6ix9ine inflating his album sales, making a parody of “Locked Up” with Akon’s approval, and why he’d never work with him.