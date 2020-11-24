—

In this VladTV exclusive, Sheek Louch detailed his career as one-third of The Lox. The interview opened with the Yonkers MC talking about his latest project, “Beast Mode 4,” and securing ownership in music and real estate. After describing his upbringing in Yonkers, Sheek explained how Jadakiss got him into rapping as well as how The Lox came together and started a bidding war between Puffy’s Bad Boy Records and Suge Knight’s Death Row Records.

Sheek described working with The Notorious B.I.G. and revealed that The Lox had diss songs prepared during the East Coast-West Coast feud. He also added that The Lox were very close to riding in the same SUV that Biggie was fatally shot in. Sheek explained what led to The Lox departing Bad Boy for Ruff Ryders and detailed the group’s various disputes with Benzino, Roc-a-Fella, and G-Unit. He ended by talking about The Lox signing to Roc Nation and remaining close after 30 years together.