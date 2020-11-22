—

Part 13: https://youtu.be/cd7Qq4ETVDQ

Part 1: https://youtu.be/yNYIuJMsKhg

——–

In the final clip, Sheek Louch spoke about The Lox remaining together for 30 years. While legendary Hip Hop groups have broken up and reunited, or permanently separated, Sheek highlighted that there’s never been a public falling out in the group. He admitted that they’ve had there issues, but never allowed them to play out in front of the fans or media. Sheek highlighted that the group members are true friends and talk to each regularly about topics unrelated to music after claiming The Lox should receive an award for remaining together after so many years.