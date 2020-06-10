—

In this clip, Sinbad spoke with Luenell about being ranked the worst comedian by Maxim in 2006. Sinbad said he loved it and told the editor-in-chief personally, in addition to a few other things. Sinbad also jokingly explained why his complexion has hindered him from playing in “cool black history” films and why he’s going to create a movie about a light-skinned slave that led his people to the promised land.