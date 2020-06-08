—

In this clip, Sinbad spoke with Luenell about his friendship with Prince, the legendary musician’s untimely passing, and whether he believes any of the conspiracies floating around about Prince’s death. Sinbad also talked about Prince’s affinity for women from Oakland, much to the delight of Luenell who is an Oakland native.

Later, Sinbad explained why doctors are culpable for celebrities overdosing on prescription meds because of their willingness to refill prescriptions. But Sinbad was lucky to have a doctor who didn’t give him the celebrity treatment after his Percocet prescription after back surgery ran low.