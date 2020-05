—

In this VladTV clip, Teflon Sean spoke about beating 9 out of 10 murder charges that were thrown at him. Sean noted that he was acquitted due to ‘insufficient evidence.’ From there, Teflon Sean spoke on how it felt to beat a murder charge, and catching a gun charge later in Maryland. Watch above.

Purchase Teflon Sean’s Book ‘Money, Murder & Mayhem’ – https://amzn.to/2LbQ4Bv