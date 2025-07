—

In this flashback, Teyana Taylor recalls being on tour with August Alsina in New York when he collapsed onstage in 2014. She explained that she had just left his dressing room and told him to have a good show before the incident, which left him in a coma for three days. Teyana went on to speak about how she started to look more closely at her own health afterward, as she explained that she didn’t drink a lot of water and was eating whatever she wanted.