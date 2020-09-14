—

In this clip, TK Kirkland talked about Future’s baby mama recently requesting $53,000/month in child support but was ultimately awarded just $3,200. TK and Vlad pointed out how having a baby by a wealthy man doesn’t guarantee a meal-ticket. They also spoke about the adverse effects of having children with people you aren’t connected to and the detriment it causes the child.

TK went on to say that life is about growth and explained how something as simple as parking can indicate whether a potential romantic relationship is marked by progression or regression.