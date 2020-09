—

In this clip, TK Kirkland learned the details of Suge Knight’s assault at the hands of Akon’s bodyguard over a $25,000 debt. Not to mention that he was only getting $12,500 from the original $25K. TK said that Suge’s choice to be a bad business partner to many people over the years came back to bite him.