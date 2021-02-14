—

Part 24: https://youtu.be/UXIAd3UJsh0

Part 1: https://youtu.be/pY_dN729D60

——–

In this clip, TK Kirkland reacted to the death of Tiny “Deebo” Lister, who TK said he knew and spoke to over the years. TK questioned if Tiny was ill before he passed, because a recent picture made it seem like he had lost a lot of weight. Moving along, TK also reacted to Ecstasy from Whodini passing away, and TK revealed that he used to open up for Whodini. He also thanked his former roommate Eric Von Zip for hooking him up with the gig, which you can hear more about above.