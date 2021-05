—

In this clip, TK Kirkland reacted to Bill Cosby posting interview clips from VladTV, specifically the Sinbad interview (conducted by Luenell) and a clip from one of the many Boosie interviews. TK also expressed how shameful it is that Cosby is in prison and said he wouldn’t be surprised if that’s where he ultimately takes his final breath.