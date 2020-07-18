—

Toosii came through for his first-ever VladTV interview, and he kicked things off by speaking about growing up in Syracuse, New York until he was 13 and his mother moving his family to Raleigh, NC. While speaking about his mother wanting to make a better life for their family in Raleigh, Toosii shared a story about his three best friends trying to rob his grandad in Syracuse and stabbing him. At first, Toosii didn’t know the identities of the men who stabbed his grandad until surveillance footage from the gas station they were at was released. To hear more, including how Toosii still wants the 3 men released, hit the above clip.