King Von’s manager, Track, sat down with DJ Vlad for his first VladTV interview. The founder of 100k Management ran down his list of clients, including YNW Melly, Hot Boy, 30 Deep Grimeyy, and Jackboy, before detailing his pursuit of a rap career throughout his teens and early 20s. He described meeting Kodak Black before he blew up and described how their relationship grew after working together on Kodak’s clothing line. Track then described falling into management through Kodak Black’s friend and artist, Jackboy.