In this flashback, Ugly God opened up about his mixtape “The Booty Tape,” which he revealed was supposed to include a feature from XXXTentacion and Ski Mask the Slump God. He detailed his relationship with X, and Ugly God addressed a video he posted asking X not to “summon a demon” on him. Ugly God then spoke about XXXTentacion’s murder and his legacy, as Ugly God stated that X is one of the first people to popularize “emo rap.”