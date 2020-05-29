—

In this clip, Willie D shares his thoughts on the recent events in Minneapolis, which started after an officer named David Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck during an arrest, killing him. Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death, and Willie D believes that police officers like Chauvin are “the Boogeyman.” He went on to share what he thinks what people should do to protect citizens in their neightborhood, which you can hear more about above.