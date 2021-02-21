—

In the latest clip, YBN Nahmir spoke about Cordae’s debut album receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Nahmir praised Cordae as an artist before explaining why he announced the end of YBN on Twitter. He admitted his emotions got the best of him after a previous conversation with Cordae. He also revealed that many of the YBN members are no longer associated with the collective before explaining that he’s still on good terms with Cordae and Almighty Jay.