In the latest clip, Yhung T.O. discussed Nipsey Hussle’s murder. The Bay Area rapper admitted that he cried when Nipsey died and credited the late rapper with inspiring him to become an artist. T.O. also used Nip’s death an example of why he doesn’t hang around snitches. According to him, if people would have ostracized Nip’s alleged murderer for being a snitch then the altercation that led to Nipsey’s murder wouldn’t have occurred.