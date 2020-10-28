—

In this clip, Yhung T.O. and Lil Sheik shared their thoughts on Ice Cube meeting with Donald Trump’s team, which led to the announcement of Trump’s “Platinum Plan.” Yhung T.O. explained that he doesn’t think that Cube was trying to align himself with Trump because he knows that none of the candidates are behind the Black community, and he added that he thinks Ice Cube just wanted help. Yhung T.O. went on to speak about the Breonna Taylor case and how he thinks Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is “white on the inside.”