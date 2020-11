—

In this VladTV exclusive flashback from 2014, Yung Joc recounts being dissed by Gucci Mane and why he thought the diss made him a better person. According to Joc, “To see how so many people got real shifty and shaky and sketchy when Gucci said ‘I ain’t tryin’ to go broke like Joc did,’ certain ni**as wouldn’t answer the phone no more.” He also gave his take on Gucci Mane taking shots at multiple Atlanta artists at the time and how he felt Gucci’s issues extended beyond rap.