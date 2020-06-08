—

In this clip, Z-Ro detailed having a child at 13 by a grown woman. He said he was too young to understand the gravity of being a father because he was still being raised himself. Z-Ro also recounted an incident where he was shot in the face after his assailant attempted taking his chain. He described the feeling as being slapped really hard and didn’t initially realize he was shot. While fighting his assailant, Z-Ro said he eventually passed out from losing too much blood but was able to keep his chain.