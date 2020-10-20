—

Lawrence brings his staff to a fine dining restaurant to step up their game, but they are a hot mess! Past tensions ignite between the staff; Candice is left off the invite list. Ana’s evil plan backfires.

#HustleAndSoul

Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv

WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/

Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/

Chef Lawrence Page is on a mission to elevate his hip Brooklyn soul food restaurant, The Pink Tea Cup. But as he struggles to bring classic soul food recipes to the next level, he must keep his wild staff in line. Drama, jealousy, power struggles and love triangles get in the way of his dream. Staff blowups and personal beefs put his business in jeopardy. To manage this hot mess, it’s gonna take a lot of #HustleAndSoul !