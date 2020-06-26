—

Five celebrity couples face the music when they are tested at Marriage Boot Camp by Dr. Ish & Judge Toler. In the fight to save their broken relationships, will they leave together or apart? The new season airs July 2nd at 9/8c.

#HipHopBootCamp #MarriageBootCamp

Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv

WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/

Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/

Five hip hop couples, including superstar Phaedra Parks, face the music when they are tested at Marriage Boot Camp by Dr. Ish & Judge Toler. When dark secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?