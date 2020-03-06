—

WE’re halfway through Marriage Boot Camp and the couples are under more pressure than ever. As they move toward Decision Day, they’ll need to make some hard choices about their relationships. Watch MBC: Hip Hop Edition Thursdays at 10/9C!

#HipHopBootCamp #MarriageBootCamp

Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv

WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/

Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/

Five hip hop couples, including superstar CeeLo Green, face the music when they are tested at Marriage Boot Camp by Dr. Ish & Judge Toler. When dark secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?