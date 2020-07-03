—

When it comes to serving justice, Jay-z and his team are always up for the battle. According to various media, The Well-known icon and Team Roc Targets Wisconsin Police Officers responsible for the Killing 3 Black Men. Using a total of 19 bullets, Mensah shot 17-year-old Cole five times near Mayfield Mall in February. In 2016, Mensah fired six shots at 24-year-old Anderson for what he said was self-defense. Before that Icedent, he shot and killed 25-year-old in Wauwatosa, shooting at him eight times. To Make matters worse, in all situations, the officer did not follow protocol and never performed CPR, nor was the dASh camera was on. Which LEaves high suspicion in the air.

“It is your responsibility to do the right thing, hold Mensah accountable for his actions, and protect Wauwatosa citizens from further tragedy. Mensah must also be de-certified and fired from the police force immediately.”Team Roc expressed.

On July first, on Tuesday, the legal team took action with a full-page ad in the Milwaukee Journal Sentineladdressing District Attorney John Chisholm directly.