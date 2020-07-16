—

As of July 15th, it has been reported that Atlanta’s rap Trio the Migos

are seeking restitution and have filed a lawsuit against an attorney by the name of Damien Granderson, claiming that he “robbed and cheated” them out of millions of dollars.Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Known as “Pee” has responded to the allegations. On Wednesday, July 15th, Pee expressed his disappointment in The Migo’s decision to sue Granderson over excessive fees and conflicts of interest and insinuating the label has taken an unfair portion of their profits. Pee also noted the inconvenient timing following the recent death of QC artist Marlo and not pleased with the timing f the allegations.

“It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard for, provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them in their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us,” he began. “We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music.”

